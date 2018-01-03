Britain wants financial services included in EU trade deal

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
London
BRITAIN wants to include financial services in a trade deal with the European Union (EU) which covers a full sweep of economic areas, Brexit Minister David Davis said on Tuesday.
Mr Davis said that any deal that left finance out would be "cherry picking", after the EU's
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo