Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Some insurers declaring special or higher-than-projected payouts, but issue caution on outlook for 2018 returns amid change in business cycle
STRONG equities performance in 2017 is delivering a kicker in bonuses this year for policyholders of traditional with-profits insurance plans.
For some insurers whose data is available, their life fund returns in 2017 were the highest of the past three years. Prudential,
