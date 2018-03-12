You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Cash is far from dead and use is rising - BIS

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 12:18 PM

BP_BIS_120318_37.jpg
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said cryptocurrencies and the debate around them - such as whether cash will be replaced by virtual substitutes - are part of a broader debate about the nature of money.
PHOTO: REUTERS

LONDON] Even though more people now use cards, mobile phones or even facial recognition technology to pay street performers, buy pizza or donate to church on Sundays, hard cash is showing no signs of dying out, central bankers said.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said cryptocurrencies and the debate around them - such as whether cash will be replaced by virtual substitutes - are part of a broader debate about the nature of money.

The payments sector has argued that the use of cash is falling and therefore they don't need to provide as many ATM machines or bank branches.

But in the BIS' latest quarterly review, researchers took a closer look at whether cash is becoming a relic of the past as some claim.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Some of the breathless commentary gives the impression that cash in the form of traditional notes and coins is going out of fashion fast," said Hyun Song Shin, BIS economic adviser and head of research said.

"Despite all the technological improvements in payments in recent years, the use of good old-fashioned cash is still rising in most, though not all, advanced and emerging market economies." Cash in circulation has actually risen in recent years, from 7 per cent of GDP in 2000 to 9 per cent in 2016, although it has fallen in Sweden and a few other places.

"The resilience of cash as a social institution reminds us of the importance of understanding the economic functions of money, beyond just the innovations in technology," Mr Shin said.

Still, debit and credit card payments are rising as well, from 13 per cent of GDP in 2000 to 25 per cent in 2016. People hold more cards and are using them for more and smaller transactions, Mr Shin said.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore's Derrick Tan to also head Hong Kong branch

Prada shares soar 20 per cent as firm returns to sales growth

US dollar slips vs yen on concerns over suspected Japan cronyism scandal

Asia: Shares rally as US job data revive risk appetite

Singapore's Golden Gate raising US$100m venture capital fund: source

Deutsche Bank board said to seek 6,000 job cuts at retail unit

Editor's Choice

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

BT_20180312_JLINDO_3345652.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Indosuez aims for 8-10% AUM growth in Asia

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

Most Read

1 Goodluck Garden sold to Qingjian for S$610m
2 Eunos Mansion sold en-bloc for S$220 million
3 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
4 Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace
5 Tanjong Katong bungalow market on a roll
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7

BP_SALE_120318_82.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail sales drop 8.4% in January on Chinese New Year effect

Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms to get direct access to infrastructure opportunities in Bangladesh

capitol.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's 50% stake in Capitol Singapore for S$528m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening