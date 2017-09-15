'Cat bonds' investors may find themselves in deep water

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Monaco
INVESTORS in "cat bonds" - or catastrophe bonds - may find themselves in financial straits after insurers tot up their losses from hurricanes Harvey and Irma and put the nascent alternative reinsurance market to the test.
In recent years, cat bonds have enjoyed incredible
