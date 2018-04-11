You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China aims for Shanghai-London trading link this year: PBOC's Yi

Wed, Apr 11, 2018 - 11:33 AM

326375760_0-6.jpg
China is aiming to start a stock trading tie-up between Shanghai and London this year, according to a top official, creating a system that would give investors in the world's most populous country direct access to shares listed in the UK.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SHANGHAI] China is aiming to start a stock trading tie-up between Shanghai and London this year, according to a top official, creating a system that would give investors in the world's most populous country direct access to shares listed in the UK.

The timing was announced by People's Bank of China (PBOC) governor Yi Gang at a panel discussion during the Boao Forum for Asia on Wednesday, unveiled as part of a broader package of policies that will further open up the nation's financial sector.

The program with London Stock Exchange (LSE) would be the third system to give foreigners access to the mainland equity market, the world's second biggest by value.

A link between Shanghai and Hong Kong started in November 2014, and a connect between the former British colony and Shenzhen's bourse opened in December 2016.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Yi also said China would raise the daily limit for net buying to Hong Kong using the stock connects to 42 billion yuan (S$8.75 billion) from 10.5 billion yuan on May 1. The daily northbound quota will be raised to 52 billion yuan from 13 billion yuan, he said.

The system has seen the daily limit hit just three times: northbound on Nov 17, 2014, the day the Shanghai program started, and southbound on April 8 and April 9, 2015.

An agreement for some sort of connection between London and Shanghai exchanges has been in the works since at least September 2015, when plans were disclosed during a visit to China by then-UK Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne. In November 2016, LSE and the Shanghai bourse agreed to "develop rules and implementation arrangements".

While details of the program are yet to be revealed, Xavier Rolet, former chief executive officer of LSE, said in a November 2016 interview with the South China Morning Post that the link to London "would be completely different from the stock connect between Hong Kong and Shanghai."

The system would be a "new concept of stock connect" that would allow Chinese investors to trade stocks listed in London outside of UK trading hours, he said.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Spackman eyes 'K Coin' crypto tokens for accessing its entertainment products, services

Australian money-laundering watchdog moves to regulate bitcoin providers

China to expand daily quotas under stock connect schemes from May 1

Growing emphasis on pension funds governance, investment policy: study

China opens door to new 2.85t yuan funding buffer for banks

Germany cheers for end to Deutsche Bank's Goldman pursuit

Editor's Choice

BT_20180411_KRNEWSK7NW_3389352.jpg
Apr 11, 2018
Real Estate

Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures

BT_20180411_JQLATAM_3389355.jpg
Apr 11, 2018
Technology

Latin America's digital economy beckons; will Singapore outfits go?

Apr 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Trade war could reduce US role as agricultural supplier: Olam

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures
4 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
5 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

sgx.jpg
Apr 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX to list new Indian derivatives in June; exploring Gujarat tie-up with NSE

BT_20180411_JQLATAM_3389355.jpg
Apr 11, 2018
Technology

Latin America's digital economy beckons; will Singapore outfits go?

BT_20180411_KRNEWSK7NW_3389352.jpg
Apr 11, 2018
Real Estate

Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures

Apr 11, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: PACC Offshore, SPH, ComfortDelGro

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening