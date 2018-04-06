You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 2:39 PM

[HONG KONG] China's Canaan Creative, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency mining equipment makers, said it was considering an IPO (initial public offering) outside the mainland, although it did not provide details on a possible time frame or how much the company expects to raise.

Hangzhou-based Canaan has seen a surge in demand for its mining machines amid a global boom in cryptocurrencies, with the price of bitcoin spiking more than 1,300 per cent in 2017.

"We are open to all suitable venues but prefer listing outside mainland China," said co-chairman Jianping Kong.

China is among the top centres for cryptocurrency mining, a process where people solve complex mathematical puzzles with computers in order to be awarded virtual coins. But trading in digital currencies has come under scrutiny amid worries it could facilitate illegal fund flows and breed financial risks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The authorities in China have taken several steps to crack down on the market, including closing exchanges and banning initial coin offerings - digital, token-based fundraising rounds.

Cryptocurrencies have seen extreme volatility, with bitcoin dropping more than 50 per cent so far in 2018, as regulations get tighter in the wake of a US$530 million theft of digital money from Tokyo-based Coincheck Inc earlier this year.

Canaan started making its "Avalon" miners in 2013. Its main competitors include Beijing-based Bitmain, which makes the "AntMiner" series and has expanded globally.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

BT_20180406_VIWAHLOON6_3382800.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
SME

French giant Vinci buys majority stake in Singapore engineering firm for S$250m

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b
3 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
4 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
5 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble_230318_51.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Iceberg says new Noble has 'zero chance of success'; Goldilocks objects to newest directors

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

ZBJ-SPH joint venture ZomWork ties up with SIRS to launch Gig Economy Immersion Programme

Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir vows to fight 30-day party ban ahead of Malaysia vote

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daily turnover on SGX grew 4% in March to S$1.3b, but daily volume fell 26%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening