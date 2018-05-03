You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China central bank signals resumption of RQDII outbound investment scheme

Thu, May 03, 2018 - 10:59 AM

2018-03-06T050602Z_1191027277_RC11C9980EE0_RTRMADP_3_CHINA-ECONOMY-RATES.JPG
China's central bank on Thursday signalled the resumption of an outbound investment scheme that allows qualified domestic financial institutions to buy yuan-denominated products in overseas markets, the latest move by Beijing to relax capital controls.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING]  China's central bank on Thursday signalled the resumption of an outbound investment scheme that allows qualified domestic financial institutions to buy yuan-denominated products in overseas markets, the latest move by Beijing to relax capital controls.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) published a notice on its website updating the regulations around the so-called Renminbi Qualified Domestic Institutional Investors (RQDII) programme, which was suspended unofficially in late 2015, along with several other outbound schemes amid fears of capital flight and worries of rapid yuan depreciation.

The latest announcement suggests Beijing is gradually relaxing the outbound investment scheme.

The PBOC notice said the yuan must not be converted into foreign currencies under the scheme for overseas investment. In addition, RQDII investors must submit investment details to the central bank, and are subject to PBOC's macro prudent assessment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The notice on RQDII, launched in 2014, came after China last month resumed the Qualified Domestic Institution Investor (QDII) scheme, which allows Chinese investors to convert yuan into foreign currencies to buy overseas securities.

China's forex regulator has also widened the quotas of two other outbound investment schemes in Shanghai and Shenzhen as part of the government's efforts to liberalise financial markets.

REUTERS

 

Banking & Finance

David Lim rejoins Credit Suisse as vice-chairman of private banking for South-east Asia

Australia's Commonwealth Bank loses 20 million customer records

Australia's NAB to divest wealth management arm

UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1

Deutsche Boerse to cut 300 jobs in cost-cutting drive: Handelsblatt

Federal Reserve leaves key interest rate unchanged, notes rising inflation

Editor's Choice

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

BT_20180503_ABRAZER_3422159.jpg
May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Razer teams up with Singtel to link their regional e-payment systems

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations

Most Read

1 Please, sir, I want some more dividends
2 Malaysians poke fun at 1MDB scandal with 'Kleptopoly'
3 DBS shares shoot past S$30 on 21% surge in Q1 earnings
4 Trump says Singapore among possible sites for meeting with Kim Jong Un
5 SPH Reit to acquire Rail Mall for S$63.24m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_HDB_030518_67.jpg
May 3, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices fall 0.8% m-o-m in April as volume drops 2.5%: SRX

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

MyRepublic named StarHub's first mobile virtual network operator

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening