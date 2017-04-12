You are here
China insurance industry sees growing scrutiny by government
Probe into watchdog's head part of broader push to crack down on risks: analysts
Hong Kong
CHINA'S anti-graft probe into the head of the country's insurance watchdog could lead to more intense regulatory scrutiny of the insurance industry, executives and analysts say.
A crackdown could put particular focus on perceived risks that have emerged in the sector in
Powered by GET.com
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg