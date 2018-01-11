You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China officials recommend slowing or halting US bond purchases

Thu, Jan 11, 2018 - 12:10 AM

[LONDON] Officials reviewing China's vast foreign-exchange holdings have recommended slowing or halting purchases of US government bonds, seeing the market for them as becoming less attractive, Bloomberg News said on Wednesday.

The report helped push yields of US Treasuries to multi-month highs and caused the US dollar to fall.

China has the world's biggest currency reserves, approximately US$3 trillion, and is the biggest foreign holder of US government debt, with US$1.19 trillion in Treasuries as of October 2017, data from the Treasury Department show.

The Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar with the matter, quoted the sources as saying the market for US government bonds is becoming less attractive relative to other assets. They also cited trade tensions with the United States as a reason to slow Treasury purchases, the report said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Bloomberg said the Chinese officials did not specify why trade tensions would cause a cutback in Treasuries purchases, but it said foreign holdings of US securities have sometimes been a geopolitical football in the past.

China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment on the Bloomberg report. The People's Bank of China could also not be reached for comment outside business hours.

In Washington, a US Treasury Department spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Major government bond yields extended earlier gains after the report. The yield on 10-year US Treasury hit a 10-month high of 2.59 per cent in European trade and was up 4 basis points on the day, pushing the dollar to a six-week low against the Japanese yen.

"The latest rise (in yields) is caused by the news that Chinese officials are recommending lower purchases of US Treasuries for their FX reserves," said Mizuho strategist Antoine Bouvet, referring to the Bloomberg report.

The report comes amid increasing nervousness about bond weakness after the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday it will trim its purchases of Japanese government bonds, raising speculation it will reduce its monetary stimulus this year.

"People were already jittery about Treasuries," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York, noting the Chinese news is "piling on." It was not clear what other markets would be large enough to invest in should China reduce its participation in the Treasury market, raising some speculation that the news may constitute some political bargaining.

"Where are you going to put it? Realistically I don't think they have much leeway here," said Mr Kohli.

China uses its holdings of foreign currency bonds to keep its currency at the rate where it wants it, and given this desire for stability, there might not be much room for maneuver on the composition of its reserves.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Real estate investing startup Cadre partners with Goldman Sachs

OUE Lippo Healthcare announces private placement of 562.5 million shares to Itochu Corp

SGX currency futures traded up 59% in 2017 on rupee, offshore renminbi contracts

Here's where BOJ may next send a signal on Japan bond yields

Bitcoin can drop 50% and China's miners will still make money

Your best response when a company shouts crypto? Run

Editor's Choice

BT_20180110_VIBUDGET10_3255840.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Industry transformation maps 'disconnected from needs of businesses'

BT_20180110_JQNTU10_3255748.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Technology

NTU unveils all-in-one Smart Pass to support Smart Campus

2017-12-08T051154Z_61810202_RC12DF9AE3B0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Jan 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore tops Asean for 2018 property market growth forecasts

Most Read

1 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
2 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
3 Jack Ma's debt giant grinds to halt as China curbs micro-loans
4 Cryptocurrency player Ripple keen to set off blockchain waves in Singapore
5 MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_NOBLE_080118_55_0.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Troubled Noble Group says goodbye to global oil trading

BP_NOBLE_080118_55_0.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Real Estate

Condo, HDB rents continued to slip in December but full-year declines eased in 2017

as-sgpassport-1001.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore passport ranks second globally, first in Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening