You are here
China tightens collateral rules involving corporate bonds amid rising defaults
Shanghai
CHINA has published rules barring the use of lower-rated corporate bonds as collateral in short-term borrowing in a bid to reduce financial risks.
The rules, which apply to the so-called repurchase agreement (repo) business in the exchange bond market, come amid rising
Powered by GET.com
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg