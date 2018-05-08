You are here

China will sign a currency swap agreement with Japan: Chinese government

Tue, May 08, 2018 - 1:20 PM

China will sign a bilateral currency swap agreement with Japan, the Chinese government said on Tuesday, citing an article written by Premier Li Keqiang that was published by Japan's Asahi newspaper.
[BEIJING] China will sign a bilateral currency swap agreement with Japan, the Chinese government said on Tuesday, citing an article written by Premier Li Keqiang that was published by Japan's Asahi newspaper.

China will also grant a quota of Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII) to Japanese investors, Li said in the article.

The Chinese government published a translation into Chinese of the premier's article.

