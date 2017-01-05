You are here
China's credit engine is running out of gas as debt risk goes up
As leaders signal tighter monetary policy to reduce risks and keep the yuan stable, funding levels take a hit
Beijing
THE People's Bank of China (PBOC) faces a reckoning after revving up its credit engine for years.
Three conditions suggest traditional financing and shadow banking are due to cool: Restrictions on property markets are poised to start weighing on mortgage issuance; bond
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg