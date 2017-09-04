China's Legend buys Luxembourg's BIL bank for US$1.8b in European expansion

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Hong Kong
CHINA'S Legend Holdings struck a deal on Friday to buy a 90 per cent stake in Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (BIL) for 1.48 billion euros (S$2.39 billion) in the biggest takeover of a European deposit-taking bank by a Chinese firm so far.
Legend, best known as owner
