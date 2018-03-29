You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's Ping An starting work on up to US$3b OneConnect IPO: sources

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 11:23 AM

[HONG KONG] Ping An Insurance (Group) Co, China's largest insurer by market value, is starting preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) of its OneConnect financial management portal that could raise as much as US$3 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Ping An unit picked banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and CCB International Holdings Ltd to work on the planned Hong Kong share sale, according to the people. The company is targeting a listing as soon as September, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Three Ping An subsidiaries raised a combined US$2.2 billion earlier this year, the Hong Kong-listed insurer said in February. OneConnect, which offers AI-powered services such as risk management to financial firms, completed a US$650 million funding round that valued it at US$7.4 billion. Online healthcare platform Ping An Good Doctor raised US$400 million ahead of a planned IPO, while Ping An Healthcare Technology completed a US$1.15 billion funding round.

Representatives for Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan declined to comment, while a representative for CCB International couldn't immediately comment. OneConnect doesn't have any information to provide on the matter, it said in a written reply to Bloomberg queries.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

OneConnect provides cloud computing and other technology services to small and medium-sized financial institutions in China. The company's partners include 468 banks, as well as 1,890 other firms including insurers, brokerages, fund managers and private-equity investors, the report shows.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Women face uphill wage battle in British finance sector

Global IPO proceeds up 28% in Q1 2018: EY report

China says Anbang's founder defrauded investors of US$10b

Singapore bank lending inches up in February

Anbang was seized by China. Now, it has a deal for you

Local banks need to match S'pore's green push

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
2 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
3 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
4 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
5 24 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

17 Jalan Batai.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore property auction sales in Q1 up 31% at S$19.97m

1.png
Mar 29, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Schneider Electric opens East Asia and Japan headquarters in Singapore

Mar 29, 2018
Stocks

Global IPO proceeds up 28% in Q1 2018: EY report

oil and gas.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine sees uptick in customer enquiries but competition still intense

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening