You are here
China's short-term bonds could be next risk target
So far this year, 17 firms have priced US$4.3 billion of under-the-radar debt due in less than a year
Hong Kong
CHINA'S riskiest borrowers are ramping up sales of short-term dollar debt again, reigniting speculation that the authorities will clamp down on what has become a way to raise cash under the radar. Beijing's deleveraging drive - endorsed by President Xi Jinping and the Politburo
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg