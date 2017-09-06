You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's yuan firms, but gains capped by corporate US dollar purchase

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 13:12

[SHANGHAI] China's yuan firmed slightly against the US dollar on Wednesday, but gains were capped as a firmer midpoint eclipsed by rising corporate demand for the greenback in morning trade.

The Chinese currency moved sharply than usual on Tuesday, at one point strengthening enough for 2017's gains to more than erase last year's losses.

The year-to-date gains now stand at around 6.32 per cent, compared with the roughly 6.5 per cent loss notched in 2016.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China raised its official yuan midpoint for the eighth straight session to 6.5311 per US dollar, the strongest level since May 18, 2016.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The winning streak of the fixing was the longest in nearly two years, when the PBOC also lifted its official guidance for eight straight days in late September 2015.

Wednesday's midpoint was 59 pips, or 0.09 per cent, firmer than the previous fix of 6.5370 per US dollar on Tuesday.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.5280 per US dollar and was changing hands at 6.5335 at midday, 15 pips stronger than the previous late session close but 0.04 per cent softer than the midpoint.

Rising corporate purchase of the greenback dragged the spot yuan rate lower than the guidance rate, traders said.

A trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai said supply and demand for the US dollar were "balanced" in morning trade on Wednesday, different from one-way dollar sales seen in the pervious sessions.

"We expect the yuan to consolidate for a while with the 6.50 mark serving as a support for now," said Gao Qi, FX strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore.

Traders also pointed out that some investors have started to worry the authorities may control the pace of appreciation in the Chinese currency amid its rapid gains.

Yuan, usually traded in a wafer-thin range, has strengthened nearly 2,000 pips since the beginning of August.

For daily guidance rates and market performance, some market participants believe the authorities are maintaining a neutral attitude towards recent gains in the yuan. But some said official guidance on some days came in weaker than their models had suggested.

Market watchers expect the recent strong momentum in the Chinese currency would likely be maintained before the once-every-five-years congress of the Communist Party, which starts Oct 18.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 96.1, firmer than the previous day's 96.09.

The global US dollar index rose to 92.326 from the previous close of 92.252.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.21 per cent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.547 per US dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.687, 2.33 per cent weaker than the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

1MDB stolen funds witnesses are scared to talk, FBI says

CPFIS-included funds delivered 3.40% on average in Q2 2017

Bain makes first close for Asia credit fund, raising US$557m

US dollar falls on concern about North Korea, Fed rate outlook

Foreign banks face new EU rules for more scrutiny

Norway's sovereign fund switching to liquidity

Editor's Choice

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

FILES-BRITAIN-INSURANCE-AVIVA-085631.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge

FEL1930-pixgeneric.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Opinion

A merger to better serve Singapore Inc

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

marina bay 17968192.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Economists maintain Singapore's 2017 growth forecast: MAS

nmterminal4.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Transport

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 to open on Oct 31: Khaw Boon Wan

Capture.JPG
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

1MDB stolen funds witnesses are scared to talk, FBI says

Sep 6, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Noble, Blumont

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening