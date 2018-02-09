You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's yuan plunges most since 2015

It comes amid speculation policymakers will step up efforts to rein in gains
Fri, Feb 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

CHINA'S yuan extended declines, sinking the most since the aftermath of the shock devaluation of the currency in August 2015, after trade figures missed estimates and amid speculation policymakers will step up efforts to rein in gains.

The onshore spot rate weakened 0.7

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Growing deficit could drive up US borrowing costs: official

B Capital raises US$360m to invest in tech-enabled small businesses

Swiss Re in talks to sell stake to SoftBank

Bank of England's forecast horizon increasingly clouded

UK central bank raises growth forecasts, says rates need to rise faster

Australia's central bank does not see "strong case" for rate hike

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_090218_2.jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shares soar on S$1.20 dividend pledge and record earnings

BT_20180209_LKITM_3302953.jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Real Estate

Plans afoot to help firms raise skills and embrace innovation

BT_20180209_GCCAPITAL9_3302922.jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

B Capital raises US$360m to invest in tech-enabled small businesses

Most Read

1 Get ready for most cryptocurrencies to hit zero, Goldman says
2 DBS will pay annual dividend of S$1.20 per share from FY18
3 Bitcoin may evolve into what everyone fears, mathematicians say
4 Goldman is warning of more pain ahead. Don't listen
5 Bitcoin drops below US$6,200 for first time in three months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_DBS_090218_2.jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shares soar on S$1.20 dividend pledge and record earnings

BT_20180209_JQIMDA_3302821.jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Startups key to Singapore's digitisation charge, says IMDA chief

BT_20180209_LKITM_3302953.jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Real Estate

Plans afoot to help firms raise skills and embrace innovation

Feb 9, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Alliance Mineral Assets, RHT Health Trust, Valuetronics, Frasers Property, Creative Technology

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening