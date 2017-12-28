You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's yuan rises on US dollar weakness, on track for best year since 2008

Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 1:07 PM

2017-10-10T023058Z_264183611_RC1A844C5C60_RTRMADP_3_CHINA-ECONOMY-LOANS.JPG
China's yuan firmed against the US dollar on Thursday, underpinned by a stronger official midpoint and broad greenback weakness in overseas markets as Treasury yields retreated.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China's yuan firmed against the US dollar on Thursday, underpinned by a stronger official midpoint and broad greenback weakness in overseas markets as Treasury yields retreated.

The Chinese currency also looked set to post its steepest annual gain since 2008, reversing three straight years of depreciation.

The US dollar was on the defensive on Thursday morning in global markets, facing headwinds from a dip in US 10-year bond yields.

The global US dollar index, a gauge that measures the US dollar strength against six other major currencies, stood at 92.922 as of midday, near a low of 92.956 hit on Wednesday, which was the weakest since Dec 1.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Prior to market opening on Thursday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) lifted its official yuan midpoint to a fresh 3-1/2-month high at 6.5412 per US dollar.

Thursday's official midpoint, 9 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.5421 on Wednesday, was the strongest since Sept 13.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.5560 per US dollar and was changing hands at 6.5440 at midday, 130 pips firmer than the previous late session close but 0.04 per cent weaker than the midpoint.

Traders said the weak US dollar has supported the yuan not only on Thursday, but also through the most of 2017. The cheaper US dollar has allowed investors to bargain hunt for the greenback, pulling the spot yuan rate lower than the same day's midpoint.

Several traders said they expected the yuan to swing in a relatively wide range of 6.5 to 6.6 per US dollar in the last two trading days of this year, as some tiny transactions could amplify fluctuation in such tight trading.

Recent moves in the yuan have pushed its year-to-date gain to around 6.2 per cent against the US dollar, recovering from a loss of about 6.5 per cent a year earlier, the worst annual performance since 1994.

Separately, tighter cash conditions in China's money market are also expected to have supported the yuan.

China's central bank has held back from injecting cash into the money market for five straight trading days, pushing a key money market rate to its highest level in four years as financial institutions look for funds through the year-end.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 95.72, weaker than the previous day's 95.79.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.01 per cent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.5445 per US dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.6905, -2.23 per cent away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

China to 'standardise' market access for foreign lenders

Nomura CEO targets US in push that could include acquisitions

Crowdfunding platform FundTier gets MAS licence; eyes SMEs and investors

5 large banks in Russia saw outflows from corporate accounts in Nov

Bitcoin drops as South Korea says exchange closures are possible

From bitcoin to Belize, here are best and worst assets of 2017

Editor's Choice

sgsklylineA0J7259.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
SME

SMEs see brighter skies in the new year

sg.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply after market responds to previous spike

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley unit takes stake in Australian developer

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
3 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
4 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand, Lum Chang acquire Frankfurt office building for 234.3m euros in cash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening