You are here
Chinese bankers flock to HK even as lay-offs lead to exodus of expats
Largest hike in mainland staff over past decade is in investment banks; Chinese IPOs dominate city's market
Hong Kong
A FLOOD of Chinese bankers is changing the social fabric of Hong Kong, as they rapidly expand their footprint in one of the world's premier financial centres, even as Beijing struggles to tame the former British colony politically.
Twenty years after Hong Kong's handover
Powered by GET.com
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg