You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Citigroup follows Morgan Stanley, UBS; quits recruiting pact

Sat, Dec 30, 2017 - 12:11 PM

2017-11-28T163401Z_766079667_RC1A8C3AD270_RTRMADP_3_CITIGROUP-ATMS.JPG
Citigroup Inc became the latest firm on Friday to say it would quit a 14-year-old agreement reached among Wall Street's biggest securities brokerages to not sue each other when a broker switches firms.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Citigroup Inc became the latest firm on Friday to say it would quit a 14-year-old agreement reached among Wall Street's biggest securities brokerages to not sue each other when a broker switches firms.

Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG's Wealth Management Americas discontinued the agreement, called the "broker protocol," earlier this year.

"Similar to others in the industry, Citi has decided to exit the protocol" starting on Jan 8, said Citi spokesman Drew Benson.

Mr Benson said the decision was reached because it "allows us to continue to invest in our growing team of award-winning financial advisors." Citi has around 1,000 advisers and relationship managers, according to Bloomberg, which reported the news earlier Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The broker protocol was created in 2004 to bring an end to costly legal battles in which firms would seek court orders to prevent ex-brokers from contacting and recruiting their former clients. Firms that signed the protocol agreed to let ex-brokers to take basic information with them to contact clients and inform them after they moved to a new employer.

But as firms face growing regulatory expenses and greater competition from independent firms and robo-advisers, they are looking for new ways to keep wealthy clients and their assets.

Nearly 1,700 firms are still party to the agreement, including two of the industry's largest wealth management firms, Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Advisors.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Japan's top govt spokesman says too early for BOJ to end stimulus: Nikkei

Japan's economy could get a boost in 2018 from Bitcoin

Ripple's rise is poised to rain on Ether's 'flippening' parade

Singapore's November bank lending up 0.6%

Indonesian couple win bogus policy lawsuit against AIA

From bitcoin to Belize, here are the best and worst assets of 2017

Editor's Choice

bp_keppel_291217_14.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M imposes US$8.9m financial sanctions on 12 former and current employees

BT_20171230_NEWBRUNCHCOVER_3241836.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Brunch

The other side of the economy

BT_20171230_VICUBE30_3241874.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

A year of beer, fear and tears

Most Read

1 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
2 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
3 Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case
4 Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Lum Chang, Keppel, Best World International
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171230_NEWBRUNCHCOVER_3241836.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Brunch

The other side of the economy

bp_keppel_291217_14.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M imposes US$8.9m financial sanctions on 12 former and current employees

Dec 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Vietnam set to lead strong M&A activity

m882444.JPG
Dec 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore's November bank lending up 0.6%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening