Citigroup taking steps to close gender, racial pay gaps

Wed, Jan 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Citigroup will increase the pay of women and US minorities as well as others where raises are warranted to close the gap, the bank said.
New York

CITIGROUP said it would measure, publish and take steps to close the gaps between what it pays men and women in three countries and for US minorities.

The move follows a shareholder proposal filed by Boston-based Arjuna Capital and is the first of its kind by a big US bank

