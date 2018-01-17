Citigroup taking steps to close gender, racial pay gaps

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
New York
CITIGROUP said it would measure, publish and take steps to close the gaps between what it pays men and women in three countries and for US minorities.
The move follows a shareholder proposal filed by Boston-based Arjuna Capital and is the first of its kind by a big US bank
