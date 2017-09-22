You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Citigroup targets Belt and Road to boost China revenue

Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 5:09 PM

dt-citigroup-220917.jpg
Citigroup expects to boost its revenue growth in China by tapping into opportunities presented by Beijing's Belt & Road initiative, the bank's China chief said.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Citigroup expects to boost its revenue growth in China by tapping into opportunities presented by Beijing's Belt & Road initiative, the bank's China chief said.

The New York-based lender is one of a handful of global banks promoting its cross-border capabilities to capitalize on President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road initiative.

The initiative, unveiled in 2013, aims to bolster China's global leadership ambitions by building infrastructure and trade links between Asia, Africa, Europe and beyond.

"We're seeing more and more multinational customers benefiting from Belt and Road, mostly through supplying into the Belt and Road projects, particularly companies in the industrial sector," Christine Lam, Citigroup's chief executive for China, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ms Lam was speaking on the sidelines of a conference hosted by Citigroup in Beijing this week.

Rivals HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered, and Credit Suisse also have promoted their cross-border capital markets and cash management services to leverage Belt and Road opportunities.

China is one of eight Asian markets that produce US$1 billion or more in revenue for Citigroup. The bank's local unit reported about US$770 million in revenue last year, representing a decline of 10.5 per cent, following the sale of its stake in Guangfa Bank. Profits increased about one per cent to US$163 million.

Citigroup has banking relationships with more than 80 per cent of Fortune 500 companies in China, Lam said, and provides services in 58 markets in so-called Belt and Road countries.

The bank expects to book more revenue from providing services for Belt and Road related activities, including mergers and acquisitions, cash management, trade finance and hedging, Ms Lam said.

Most Belt and Road opportunities are financed by government-owned policy and commercial lenders, with China Construction Bank Corp and Bank of China raising billion-dollar funds for future investment.

Ms Lam said that Citigroup is also looking to increase service to Chinese state-owned enterprises and other multinationals investing overseas, and has established nine China desks in locations around the world, including Dubai, Nairobi and Kazakhstan.

Separately, Ms Lam said that Citigroup has already benefited from ongoing discussions between Washington and Beijing over expanding access to China's financial markets.

In February, Citigroup became the first US-based bank to secure a license to act as a bond settlement agent in China's interbank bond market, allowing its local unit to compete alongside Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas in the country's US$9 trillion bond market.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

China's yuan inches up as post-Fed US dollar rally fades

Asia markets down and US dollar weaker, North Korea back in view

AUD at 3 week lows as commodities spiral down; NZD cautious

SoftBank CEO parties with smart robots during UN GA week

CPF members to benefit from extension of 4% minimum interest rate

UK banks to check immigration status from January: govt

Editor's Choice

BT_20170922_CCT_3097620.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CCT climbs CBD ladder with S$2.1b purchase of Asia Square Tower 2

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

ERA Realty marks return to SGX

Sep 22, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

Most Read

1 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b
4 The Duck that lays the Golden egg
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, ST Engineering, UEL
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

JK_generics15.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF members to benefit from extension of 4% minimum interest rate

JK_generics15.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit listing put on freeze over 'market conditions'

IMG-20170829-WA0001.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi-led group wins Sun Rosier tender for S$271m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening