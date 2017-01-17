You are here
Corporate Indonesia eyes local debt market as dollar rises
Companies turning to rupiah bonds to refinance US dollar debt while market for domestic debt grows
Singapore
INDONESIAN companies are turning to the local debt market to refinance dollar debt in a bid to limit the impact of currency volatility and capitalise on growing domestic demand for bonds.
Animal feed manufacturer Japfa Comfeed is among those looking at rupiah bonds to
