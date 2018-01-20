You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse's top China dealmaker said to be leaving bank

Fri, Jan 19, 2018 - 9:07 PM

322561433_0-6.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Credit Suisse Group AG's most senior China dealmaker, Mervyn Chow, is leaving after about two decades with the Zurich-based firm, people familiar with the matter said.

The bank plans to name Zeth Hung, currently head of investment banking and capital markets for Greater China, to take over Mr Chow's responsibilities, the people said, asking not to be named because the information is private.

Mr Chow was Credit Suisse's Asia Pacific co-head of investment banking and capital markets and was given the additional role of chief executive officer for Greater China last year. That appointment was intended to drive business for the firm's combined private banking and investment-banking platform, with Mr Chow working to deepen and broaden links with Chinese entrepreneurs and corporate clients, the firm said at the time.

A representative for Credit Suisse didn't immediately answer a phone call seeking comment. Mr Chow also didn't respond to phone calls seeking comment, while Mr Hung declined to comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Weaker US dollar adds to optimism over US earnings

Bitcoin use under scrutiny in Bali amid warnings by central bank over risks

Finishing on a high

'Heroes' who expose irregularities in companies and generate massive profits

Rajiv Shah leaves BNP Paribas for Goldman Sachs

Japan dumping treasuries puts spotlight on Euro-area debt

Editor's Choice

Jan 20, 2018
Stocks

SGX introduces dual-class shares and unveils debt issue plans

BT_20180120_LKROXY20_3273154.jpg
Jan 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Roxy-Pacific partners Tong Eng group MD to buy Kismis View for S$102.75m

BT_20180120_ASDURIAN_3269314.jpg
Jan 20, 2018
Brunch

Durian dash

Most Read

1 Bitcoin's nouveau riche run to gold as cryptocurrency crashes
2 Hot stocks: Sembcorp Industries, Sembcorp Marine gain ground
3 Keppel O&M seeks to offload six jack-ups for up to US$960m
4 The Pursuit Of Less
5 Wanda billionaire extends selloff with London luxury project
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180120_ASDURIAN_3269314.jpg
Jan 20, 2018
Brunch

Durian dash

Jan 20, 2018
Stocks

SGX introduces dual-class shares and unveils debt issue plans

Jan 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore considering regulation of e-waste disposal

BT_20180120_AUDEMARS20A_3273043.jpg
Jan 20, 2018
Consumer

Audemars Piguet embraces second-hand business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening