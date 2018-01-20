Credit Suisse's top China dealmaker said to be leaving bank

[HONG KONG] Credit Suisse Group AG's most senior China dealmaker, Mervyn Chow, is leaving after about two decades with the Zurich-based firm, people familiar with the matter said.

The bank plans to name Zeth Hung, currently head of investment banking and capital markets for Greater China, to take over Mr Chow's responsibilities, the people said, asking not to be named because the information is private.

Mr Chow was Credit Suisse's Asia Pacific co-head of investment banking and capital markets and was given the additional role of chief executive officer for Greater China last year. That appointment was intended to drive business for the firm's combined private banking and investment-banking platform, with Mr Chow working to deepen and broaden links with Chinese entrepreneurs and corporate clients, the firm said at the time.

A representative for Credit Suisse didn't immediately answer a phone call seeking comment. Mr Chow also didn't respond to phone calls seeking comment, while Mr Hung declined to comment.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG