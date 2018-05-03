You are here

David Lim rejoins Credit Suisse as vice-chairman of private banking for South-east Asia

Thu, May 03, 2018 - 12:19 PM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

CREDIT Suisse on Thursday announced that David Lim has been appointed vice-chairman of private banking for South-east Asia.

Mr Lim - who was previously head of solution partners at Credit Suisse, the business that served ultra-high-net-worth clients across their private investments and capital solutions - will rejoin the Swiss bank with effect from May 7.

He was most recently vice-chairman for South-east Asia at Julius Baer in Singapore, where he worked for 12 years.

Mr Lim will be based in Singapore, and report to Benjamin Cavalli, head of private banking for South-east Asia and chief executive officer for Singapore.

Mr Cavalli said: "This senior appointment demonstrates our continued strong commitment to expanding our private banking franchise in Asia."

