You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

DBS names Mark Troutman as new group head of sales for global transaction services

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 10:26 AM
huangjy@sph.com.sg@ClaireHuangBT

DBS Bank on Monday announced the appointment of Mark Troutman as group head of sales for the bank's Global Transaction Services (GTS) unit.

The GTS business constitutes 31 per cent of the bank's institutional banking business income.

The lender said that Mr Troutman was previously the global head of corporate sales for HSBC's payments and cash management product group, where he led the strategy and development of corporate sales across the bank's commercial banking, global banking and markets businesses.

He has over 25 years of experience in cash management and trade finance, managing relationships with multinational companies, SMEs, public sector companies and financial institutions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Before joining HSBC, Mr Troutman held several senior roles in JP Morgan and Bank of America, across international markets such as the US, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia.

John Laurens, head of global transaction services at DBS Bank said: "Global Transaction Services is a strategic priority for the bank given its essential role in deepening our Institutional Banking Group customer relationships and as a driver of revenue growth for the group. We are therefore excited to have Mark join the team in this senior leadership role as we continue on our journey to lead and develop transaction banking across Asia for our customers, existing and new."

For the first half of 2017, GTS income grew 14 per cent year on year, the bank said.

Banking & Finance

China's yuan inches up after last week's biggest slide since November

AUD, NZD advance on yen as yields attract

'Frothy' assets spark concerns as cash floods India markets

Chinese online insurer ZhongAn starts US$1.5b Hong Kong IPO

Federal rate hike remains uncertain after Harvey, Irma

US dollar clings near 7-week high vs yen; sterling stands tall

Editor's Choice

BT_20170918_YCPROPTECH_8_3078401.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Real Estate

Property agents face prospect of tech takeover

BT_20170918_CHBIKE4QYS_3089034.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle

Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Not bound by neat and tidy definition of a foreign player

Most Read

1 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
2 F1 to rev up Singapore's events calendar till 2021
3 Singapore Grand Prix extends Formula 1 until 2021
4 Developers' private-home sales so far this year shoot past 2016's full-year figure
5 SMRT Trains wins tender to run Thomson-East Coast Line
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

sgtrade.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports surge 17% in August

bp_BT_180917_14.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Purpose, value, culture drive corporate governance: UK Financial Reporting Council chair

Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore earmarks S$1.5m to build cybersecurity capability

Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

BlackGold, China Huadian, PLN units to team up on Riau project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening