DBS names Mark Troutman as new group head of sales for global transaction services

DBS Bank on Monday announced the appointment of Mark Troutman as group head of sales for the bank's Global Transaction Services (GTS) unit.

The GTS business constitutes 31 per cent of the bank's institutional banking business income.

The lender said that Mr Troutman was previously the global head of corporate sales for HSBC's payments and cash management product group, where he led the strategy and development of corporate sales across the bank's commercial banking, global banking and markets businesses.

He has over 25 years of experience in cash management and trade finance, managing relationships with multinational companies, SMEs, public sector companies and financial institutions.

Before joining HSBC, Mr Troutman held several senior roles in JP Morgan and Bank of America, across international markets such as the US, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia.

John Laurens, head of global transaction services at DBS Bank said: "Global Transaction Services is a strategic priority for the bank given its essential role in deepening our Institutional Banking Group customer relationships and as a driver of revenue growth for the group. We are therefore excited to have Mark join the team in this senior leadership role as we continue on our journey to lead and develop transaction banking across Asia for our customers, existing and new."

For the first half of 2017, GTS income grew 14 per cent year on year, the bank said.