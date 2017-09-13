DBS to power all Singapore operations using renewable energy by 2030

DBS Bank has set a target to power 100 per cent of its operations in Singapore using renewable energy by 2030, and eventually extend this to all of its overseas operations.

The bank said it would install solar panels at its office building in Changi Business Park, and procure Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) from solar energy companies in Singapore. It will draw up similar renewable energy roadmaps for its regional operations.

This initiative is spearheaded by the bank's Sustainability Council and is aligned with two of the four United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that the bank has adopted, namely "Affordable and Clean Energy" (SDG7) and "Climate Action" (SDG13).

On Wednesday, the bank said it would join RE100, a global renewable energy campaign led by The Climate Group in partnership with CDP.

"The RE100 commitment reinforces the bank's continued efforts to combat global warming and climate change by reducing its own environmental footprint,'' DBS said.