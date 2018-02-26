Debopama Sen to head Citi's treasury, trade solutions business for Singapore and Asean

Citi on Monday announced the appointment of Debopama Sen as its Singapore and Asean head for its treasury and trade solutions business.

Said Citi in a press statement: "She will oversee the Singapore TTS business, which provides integrated cash management and trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organisations, and be responsible for the leadership of the business in the Asean cluster of markets."

The role, which is based in Singapore, will see Ms Sen report to Rajesh Mehta, Asia-Pacific head for TTS, and Amol Gupte, Asean head and chief executive officer of Citi Singapore.

Ms Sen most recently held the role of Citi's India cluster head for TTS.

Said Mr Mehta: "Her robust experience across TTS and our institutional client group businesses will be invaluable as we continue to closely partner our global and multinational clients on their growth journey in the region and help them leverage on the strong pan-Asean and Asia-to-Asia trade flows."