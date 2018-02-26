You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Debopama Sen to head Citi's treasury, trade solutions business for Singapore and Asean

Mon, Feb 26, 2018 - 11:21 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

Debopama Sen_2017.jpg
Citi on Monday announced the appointment of Debopama Sen as its Singapore and Asean head for its treasury and trade solutions business.
PHOTO: CITI

BANKING giant Citi on Monday announced the appointment of Debopama Sen as its Singapore and Asean head for its treasury and trade solutions (TTS) business.

Said Citi in a press statement: "She will oversee the Singapore TTS business, which provides integrated cash management and trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organisations, and be responsible for the leadership of the business in the Asean cluster of markets."

The role, which is based in Singapore, will see Ms Sen report to Rajesh Mehta, Asia-Pacific head for TTS, and Amol Gupte, Asean head and chief executive officer of Citi Singapore.

Ms Sen most recently held the role of Citi's India cluster head for TTS.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Said Mr Mehta: "Her robust experience across TTS and our institutional client group businesses will be invaluable as we continue to closely partner our global and multinational clients on their growth journey in the region and help them leverage on the strong pan-Asean and Asia-to-Asia trade flows."

Banking & Finance

Bitcoin bitterness starts to make messy divorces even worse

Deutsche Bank kicks off asset management unit's public offering

Crypto 'noobs' learn to cope with wild swings in digital coins

China's yuan rises to 2-week high on stronger fix, corp US dollar sales

Australia, NZ dollars tread water; eyes on Fed chief Powell's testimony

College grads are set for higher pay at Japan securities firms

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprivate_260218_6.jpg
Feb 26, 2018
Real Estate

Few districts see chance of oversupply of homes: study

BT_20180226_JQTOPLINE26_3324239.jpg
Feb 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Trendlines invests in Singapore medtech

BT_20180226_ASECO26_3324271.jpg
Feb 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

ecoWise concludes years-long dispute in China

Most Read

1 Creative leads tech fever rally on its '3D' sound technology
2 Few districts see chance of oversupply of homes: study
3 Developers' war chest of cash keeps collective sale party going
4 Singapore Budget 2018: A quiet but seismic shift in Singapore's approach to borrowing
5 High fees fleece CPF members of investment returns
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Feb 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing output rebounds with 17.9% jump in January, thanks to electronics

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Feb 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Apex to launch Singapore's 3rd derivatives exchange

Feb 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Genting Singapore's price rally to continue, says DBS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening