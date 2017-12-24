You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deepest India bond rout in 2 decades shows no sign of easing

Yield on benchmark 10-year notes, up for a fifth month in December, will rise further by end of March: survey
Fri, Dec 22, 2017 - 5:50 AM

Mumbai

INDIAN bonds are sliding at the fastest pace in almost two decades, and the sell-off isn't showing signs of easing.

The yield on benchmark 10-year notes, up for a fifth month in December, will rise further by end of March, according to 10 of 15 respondents in a Bloomberg

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Bitcoin plunges as 'reality check' hits investors after stratospheric rise

Asia markets enjoy pre-Christmas cheer, euro avoids sell-off

App-based banks follow new business model

Bank of Singapore hires bankers to manage Middle East, Indian money

Bitcoin plunges below US$13,000, heads for worst week since 2013

Another robust year expected for Singapore bond market

Editor's Choice

BT_20171223_JEHUTTON19_3234089.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Cautious politics in Indonesia as government tackles challenges

BT_20171223_PAWNCVR_3232330.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Brunch

Out with the old

Dec 23, 2017
Real Estate

CDL Hospitality Trusts to sell 2 Brisbane properties for A$77m

Most Read

1 Bitcoin plunges below US$13,000, heads for worst week since 2013
2 Moody's reviewing Lippo Malls Retail Trust rating for possible downgrade to junk
3 Life insurers ride on bullish markets to sustain reserve ratios
4 Stocks to watch: Noble, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Keppel, Ho Bee Land
5 Asia's most overworked country, South Korea, pushes for right to rest
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nmkeppelcrop23.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M to pay US$422m in fines after reaching global resolution on corruption probe

BT_20171223_PAWNCVR_3232330.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Brunch

Out with the old

FILES-YEAR2017-FOREX-CURRENCY-BITCOIN-WIRELESS-052541.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin plunges as 'reality check' hits investors after stratospheric rise

Dec 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

A bubble tea brewed from blockchain euphoria

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening