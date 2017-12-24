Deepest India bond rout in 2 decades shows no sign of easing

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Mumbai
INDIAN bonds are sliding at the fastest pace in almost two decades, and the sell-off isn't showing signs of easing.
The yield on benchmark 10-year notes, up for a fifth month in December, will rise further by end of March, according to 10 of 15 respondents in a Bloomberg
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo