You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deutsche asset management unit to rebrand to DWS, plans KGaA structure

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 5:23 PM

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank is planning to rebrand its asset management arm to DWS, the name of its mainstay retail brand, ahead of its stock market flotation but will have a structure in place that gives it full control over the business.

Germany's largest lender earlier this year announced plans to list a minority stake of the asset management operations, which could achieve a total valuation of around 8 billion euros (US$9.48 billion), as part of a broader overhaul following costly lawsuits and trading scandals.

On Tuesday, the bank said in a statement that during the first quarter 2018 the asset management unit will assume the legal structure of a partnership limited by shares, or KGaA.

That structure ensures that Deutsche Bank retains control of the unit even if its shareholding fell below the 75 per cent needed to dominate normal German stock corporations, possibly as part of a merger.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, in case Deutsche would fall below a certain - so far undisclosed threshold - in the asset management division, the unit would automatically loose the KGaA status and become a normal stock corporation or AG.

The asset management unit, which offers 600 investment funds, is also targeting management fee margins of more than 30 basis points (0.3 percent), an adjusted cost-income-ratio of less than 65 per cent and a dividend payout ratio of 65 to 75 per cent.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

HNA is said to be probed over Deutsche Bank stake reporting

Fidelity, Schwab, TD Ameritrade, Wells Fargo faced glitches

Citi snags former eBay chief data officer Zoher Karu

Xiaomi is said to seek at least US$50b valuation in IPO

French bank Natixis bets on fixed-income, equity derivatives to grow Asia sales

BOJ's Kuroda says didn't discuss succession plan with PM Abe

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises, keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Court gives nod to withdraw bankruptcy applications against Jason Holdings' directors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening