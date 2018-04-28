You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank likely to axe 1,000 US investment bank jobs: source

Sat, Apr 28, 2018 - 6:53 AM

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank is expected to cut around 1,000 jobs or 10 per cent of its workforce in the United States, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, as the German lender scales back its global investment banking ambitions.

The bank has already axed 400 US-based employees this week - of which around three quarters worked in its trading business and the rest in corporate finance, according to a second source who is a senior US-based Deutsche Bank official.

"I can tell you that the people who make money here will continue to get paid and be supported, because Deutsche Bank needs the revenue," the banker said. "The challenge now is to keep our people." Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

On Thursday, the bank announced that it would make"significant" cuts at its investment bank, scaling back its corporate finance operations in the United States and Asia, US government bond trading, and equities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It did not provide specific numbers or a timeframe.

"We do not see increased fluctuation in the core areas of the bank," the bank said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Friday. "Europe is the region in which we want to expand our market position. Here we want to grow and gain market share. Especially in Europe, we are the first choice for many investment bankers."

The credit ratings agency Moody's on Friday changed its outlook to "negative" on some of its Deutsche Bank ratings. The ouster of CEO John Cryan, his replacement with Christian Sewing, and changes in focus at the lender "highlight the strategic turmoil," Moody's said.

"It is not clear how management will create an investment bank more focused on European clients that can compete effectively against more diversified global peers, while also earning acceptable returns," the agency said.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the change in Moody's rating outlook.

The bank's shares fell 3.4 per cent on Friday. Credit Suisse analysts said they had cut their estimates for Deutsche Bank's revenue in 2020 by 20 per cent.

Credit ratings agency Standard & Poors, which had placed the bank on "credit watch" after the abrupt CEO change earlier this month, said late on Thursday that the bank's new direction"lacks the specificity that we need to assess the credibility of this adjusted approach."

Deutsche Bank's investment banking unit has been losing market share in recent years. In Europe so far this year, the bank has a 4 per cent market share in investment banking fees, down from 6 per cent of the market in 2013, according to ThomsonReuters data. Its ranking fell from second to sixth place.

In the United States during that same period, Deutsche's share of fees dropped to 3.3 per cent from 4.9 per cent. It ranks ninth, behind all the Wall Street power houses but also European rivals such as Barclays and Credit Suisse.

A large Deutsche investor called on the bank's leadership to explain its plans. "Deutsche Bank must quickly create clarity so that business doesn't evaporate," the person said.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Maduro says Venezuela to get US$1b injection from 'bitcoin' sale

Insuring the insurers

Income diversifier enters the local scene

Central bankers can't agree on regulations for cryptocurrencies

MAS announces senior management changes

Australia watchdog has hardly used its punitive powers, misconduct inquiry hears

Editor's Choice

file6va2 afp.jpg
Apr 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's outlook this year still positive despite trade risks: MAS

BT_20180428_ETMASONSMITH28_3416091.jpg
Apr 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

26-year-old shining example of Singapore craftsmanship

BT_20180428_COVERNEW28_3415988-1.jpg
Apr 28, 2018
Brunch

From boring to booming

Most Read

1 New disruptors lining up to eat Grab's lunch
2 Hot stock: Venture slips 10% after posting 72% jump in Q1 earnings
3 SGX objects to Henn Tan as Trek CEO; orders EGM on the matter
4 DBS shareholders hard to please with grievances over service and questions on ROE
5 Bidders tussle for 2 out of 3 residential sites under govt land sales programme
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Apr 28, 2018
Real Estate

Outlook sunny for private residential market after Q1, but all eyes on big supply pipeline

Apr 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Southeast Asia faces threats from IS, cyber-attacks: PM

file6zwjqaewsl0ncnxvb1t.jpg
Apr 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Supporters hit the streets as Malaysia election campaign to start

BT_20180428_SUMMIT28_3416437.jpg
Apr 28, 2018
Government & Economy

North, South Korea to work towards ending Korean War

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening