You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank to pay US$240m to end Libor rigging lawsuit in US

Wed, Feb 28, 2018 - 7:01 AM

GERMANY-ECONOMY-EARNINGS-DEUTSCHE-BANK-101203.jpg
Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay US$240 million to settle private US antitrust litigation accusing it of conspiring with other banks to manipulate the Libor benchmark interest rate.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay US$240 million to settle private US antitrust litigation accusing it of conspiring with other banks to manipulate the Libor benchmark interest rate.

The preliminary settlement with the German bank was disclosed in filings on Tuesday with the US District Court in Manhattan, and requires a judge's approval.

Deutsche Bank is the third bank to resolve claims by so-called "over-the-counter" investors that transacted directly with banks on a panel to determine Libor.

Citigroup Inc reached a similar US$130 million settlement last July, while the British bank Barclays Plc settled for US$120 million in November 2015.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Deutsche Bank denied wrongdoing, but settled to avoid the risks, costs and distraction of litigation, court papers show.

A spokesman, Troy Gravitt, said the bank was pleased to settle.

Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, is used by banks to set rates on hundreds of trillions of dollars of credit card, mortgage, student loan and other transactions, and to determine the cost of borrowing from each other.

Investors including the city of Baltimore and Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut had accused 16 banks of conspiring to manipulate Libor, in the private litigation that began in 2011.

Michael Hausfeld, a lawyer for the investors, in a statement called the Deutsche Bank settlement "an excellent achievement for the class."

Banks have paid roughly US$9 billion to settle Libor-rigging probes worldwide.

Last July, the head of the UK Financial Conduct Authority said that regulator will phase out Libor by the end of 2021, citing a lack of data to underpin it.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

US outlook stronger since December: Federal Reserve Chair

SGX set to snag its first fintech listing through Ayondo's IPO

NETS told to hire consultant following disruption

AIA group and S'pore division report firm growth for FY17

Regulatory shake-up in Japan seen as a game changer for the banking industry

StanChart brings back dividend as profits jump

Editor's Choice

tulipgarden.jpg
Feb 28, 2018
Top Stories

Tulip Garden, Windy Heights join en bloc wagon

BT_20180228_WORKER_3328353.jpg
Feb 28, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

MP calls for employer CPF rate to stay constant with age

2018-02-26T062720Z_2039803978_RC1F736951E0_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Feb 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's Q4 losses 'extremely shocking': Goldilocks

Most Read

1 BCA orders developer to stop work on Kingsford Waterbay
2 Few districts see chance of oversupply of homes: study
3 Broker's take: Genting Singapore's price rally to continue, says DBS
4 High fees fleece CPF members of investment returns
5 Developers' war chest of cash keeps collective sale party going
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BEN_1449.JPG
Feb 28, 2018
Top Stories

SGX set to snag its first fintech listing through Ayondo's IPO

Feb 28, 2018
Real Estate

EC supply crunch powers Punggol site to record price

324073540_0-13.jpg
Feb 28, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

GST hike: MPs voice concerns, suggest alternatives

Feb 28, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Pacific Radiance, Centurion, CDL, Cityneon, Fragrance Group, UMS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening