You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Dividend stripping deprives Germany of 5.3b euros in tax

Thu, Jan 11, 2018 - 7:53 PM

[BERLIN] Prosecutors and tax investigators are investigating 417 suspected cases of so-called dividend stripping in Germany that resulted in 5.3 billion euros (S$8.46 billion) of unpaid taxes, the German finance ministry confirmed on Thursday.

The Munich newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung and public broadcasters NDR and WDR reported the tally on Wednesday.

Dividend stripping, also known as "cum-ex" transactions, involved buying a stock just before losing rights to a dividend, then selling it, taking advantage of a now-closed legal loophole that allowed both buyer and seller to claim tax credits.

Investigations into the use of such schemes by a number of banks in Germany have been going on for several years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The matter is complex, and the perpetrators are well advised. That is why the investigations are taking a long time and are tedious," Thomas Schaefer, finance minister of the German state of Hesse, said in a statement. "But they are absolutely necessary and so far successful."

Of the 5.3 billion euros of unpaid taxes, the federal and state governments are already in the process of reclaiming 2.4 billion euros, the German finance ministry said.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

Jan 11, 2018
Government & Economy

World Bank revises 2018 growth upwards, but warns upswing will be fragile

Jan 11, 2018
Technology

Singapore to launch S-E Asia's first legaltech accelerator

BT_20180111_NROUE11_3258218.jpg
Jan 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare to place out shares to Itochu for S$78.8m

Most Read

1 Cryptocurrency player Ripple keen to set off blockchain waves in Singapore
2 Jack Ma's debt giant grinds to halt as China curbs micro-loans
3 MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development
4 Troubled Noble Group says goodbye to global oil trading
5 China quietly orders its bitcoin miners to cease operations, widening clampdown, say reports
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BCA construction
Jan 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Public works, en bloc projects to fuel S$26b-S$31b of construction demand in 2018: BCA

BCA construction
Jan 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX may tweak requirements for quarterly reporting in H2 2018

Jan 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi unit to buy Jalan Lempeng property for S$841m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening