You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Dymon Asia Private Equity Fund II closes launch with US$450m in the bag

It targets lower middle market companies in SE Asia - those earning US$5m to US$30m a year
Tue, May 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

Singapore

A DYMON Asia Capital fund, launched in the fourth quarter of last year, has had its final close at US$450 million, it announced on Monday.

Dymon Asia Private Equity (DAPE) Fund II, or "DAPE II", has set its sights on lower middle market companies in South-east Asia - that

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180501_JAUNION1_3419280.jpg
May 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore union membership bucks sliding global trend

BP_DBS_010518_2.jpg
May 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shares shoot past S$30 on 21% surge in Q1 earnings

BT_20180501_YMROBOTS1_3419211.jpg
May 1, 2018
Technology

Rise of the machines needs to be matched with rise in skills

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: DBS, IndoAgri, Innopac, Manulife US Reit, Raffles Medical Group
2 Crowdfunding firm sold S$6.9m sham invoices
3 DBS Q1 net profit jumps 26% to S$1.52b
4 Malaysia vote result complicated by jump in candidates for seats
5 Deutsche Bank unveils yet another turnaround plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180501_JAUNION1_3419280.jpg
May 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore union membership bucks sliding global trend

BT_20180501_YMROBOTS1_3419211.jpg
May 1, 2018
Technology

Rise of the machines needs to be matched with rise in skills

BT_20180501_STMAY1T6FK_3419203.jpg
May 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Good prospects for economy in 2018: PM Lee

BT_20180501_ABDYSON1_3418951.jpg
May 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Man and machine are bosom buddies at Dyson's Tuas facility

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening