Dymon Asia Private Equity Fund II closes launch with US$450m in the bag
It targets lower middle market companies in SE Asia - those earning US$5m to US$30m a year
Singapore
A DYMON Asia Capital fund, launched in the fourth quarter of last year, has had its final close at US$450 million, it announced on Monday.
Dymon Asia Private Equity (DAPE) Fund II, or "DAPE II", has set its sights on lower middle market companies in South-east Asia - that
