You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ECB hands Irish lender first fine as bank supervisor

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 23:57

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] The European Central Bank said Monday it had fined Irish lender Permanent TSB over breaches of liquidity requirements, the first such decision since the institution took over supervisory responsibilities in 2014.

Retail bank Permanent TSB (PTSB) failed to meet targets for the amount of cash it should have had on hand during two periods in 2015 and 2016, prompting the ECB to impose fines totalling 2.5 million euros (S$4.05 million) on July 13 this year.

PTSB's infraction related to the short-term liquidity ratio, a yardstick regulators use to judge a bank's ability to weather an acute crisis.

Nevertheless, "this breach did not change the liquidity position of Permanent TSB... and the bank has fully remediated the issue," the ECB said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) branch of the ECB has since 2014 been the top banking regulator in the 19-nation euro single currency area.

It is the first time the supervisor has used its powers to impose a fine.

PTSB said in a statement it had "self-identified" the breaches to supervisors after they "arose through a misinterpretation of a revised regulation."

A spokesman added that it does not plan to contest the fine in at the European Court of Justice.

Since the breaches, the group's liquidity buffer had grown from 4.0 billion euros to 6.5 billion, PTSB said.

The bank went through a restructuring and received cash from the Irish government in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

It was among some 25 banks from across the eurozone that failed ECB stress tests in October 2014.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

Insurers among biggest decliners in S&P 500 as Harvey costs loom

AIG returns to pre-bailout paydays for CEO, top execs

Pakistani bank says New York regulator seeks to fine it up to US$630 million

Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too

Growth in lending to eurozone firms rebounds in July

Euro rises on bets for ECB tightening

Editor's Choice

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28_3057604.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Playing instrumental role in the world's life science sector

BT_20170828_VKAIRBNBTURNY5US_3057819.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed

BT_20170828_SEVANDA24A_3057611.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Transport

S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do

Most Read

1 What it's really like to own a Ferrari in Singapore
2 Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District
3 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
4 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
5 Ferraris take over Singapore roads for a day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6ud8l5wbm3r1i1oetaeo.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too

election.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

election.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Nomination Day for Presidential Election set for Sept 13, Polling Day on Sept 23

Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust to acquire Hong Kong warehouse for HK$4.8 billion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening