You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Economic reality set to box ECB chief into a corner

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 3:35 PM

dt-ecb.jpg
The European Central Bank (ECB) policy could have ended its year with a non-event on Thursday, merely filling in the gaps left after October's decision to curb quantitative easing from January. Instead, policymakers are poised to unveil new growth and inflation estimates that will prove fundamental in dictating how next year unfolds.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] The European Central Bank (ECB) policy could have ended its year with a non-event on Thursday, merely filling in the gaps left after October's decision to curb quantitative easing from January. Instead, policymakers are poised to unveil new growth and inflation estimates that will prove fundamental in dictating how next year unfolds.

At least six of the 25 governing council members have already called for quantitative easing (QE) to end in September, when the current extension is scheduled to expire. The hawks are pushing for greater emphasis on the ECB's forward guidance on interest rates. And the economic backdrop suggests they should win the argument.

Annual growth is not only accelerating - it climbed 2.6 per cent in the third quarter for the eurozone as a whole, its fastest pace since the start of 2011 - it's also broadening to encompass peripheral countries. Moreover, Bloomberg Economics expects the ECB could raise its forecast for 2018, possibly above 2 per cent, from the 1.8 per cent it was predicting in September.

ECB president Mario Draghi is unlikely to alter dramatically his ultra-dovish line, continuing to emphasise the subdued nature of core inflation and stressing that upgraded price expectations are largely due to a 19 per cent jump in crude oil prices this year. But his preferred measure of inflation expectations has been heading higher for several months.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

And it's not just the headline inflation figures that the ECB has to watch. Wages are steadily improving, albeit from a low base and remaining at levels that don't threaten to have a knock-on effect of inducing consumer prices to breach the target.

Moreover, Thursday will provide a first look at the ECB's 2020 estimates. Proximity to the official target of an inflation rate below but close to 2 per cent will weaken the case for extending QE beyond September. If momentum builds further next year it could rapidly reduce the time horizon the ECB has before seriously contemplating both finally ending the bond-buying programme and raising interest rates.

By the time the ECB holds its post-meeting press conference, the Federal Reserve is likely to have raised its key interest rate for a fifth time in two years. Even the Bank of England has pushed up borrowing costs, though inaction is anticipated at its meeting Thursday.

Mr Draghi has to maintain the unity of the governing council; with a quarter of his team already voicing doubts, it's only a question of limited time before economic reality boxes the ECB into following its peers and changing course away from ever-expanding stimulus.

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

China's HNA senior execs to buy 86.7m yuan of Bohai shares to boost confidence

South Korea considers cryptocurrency tax as regulators grapple with "speculative mania"

Australian dollar at one-week top, NZ$ higher; Fed meeting looms

MAS, 7 other central banks form green-focused network

Santander to axe 1,100 jobs after takeover of Banco Popular

Federal Reserve opens policy meeting; interest rate hike likely

Editor's Choice

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
BT Outlook 2018
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

BT_20171213_ABEZ_3218303.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Consumer

S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen

BT_20171213_JQINTERNET_3218352.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Technology

SE-Asia's Internet economy to hit US$50b in 2017

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
3 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
4 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel, CDL, Noble, Infinio
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6v4eyuntzpib13t9lkr.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore likely to clock 3% growth in 2018: economists

file6xjepllt5tt4gibwfw.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q3 labour report shows rise in job seekers unemployed for 25 weeks or more

Dec 13, 2017
Companies & Markets

Billionaire stocks on SGX averages 23.1% total returns in 2017

file6v6osbwg8omagj5mfzj.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Real Estate

MND keeps land supply for private homes in H1 2018 at about same level as H2 2017

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening