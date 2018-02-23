You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ETF investors returned to stocks soon after rout, BlackRock says

Fri, Feb 23, 2018 - 6:00 PM

[HONG KONG] Investors in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) remain bullish about equities despite the global selloff at the start of February, according to BlackRock Inc.

As of Feb 9, the world's largest asset manager had seen around US$6 billion of inflows worldwide into iShares' family of core ETFs since the start of the month, said Geir Espeskog, head of iShares APAC distribution at BlackRock. About US$4.8 billion went into US equities and US$1.2 billion into European stocks.

"We've definitely seen money come back into equities in the region after the volatility," Mr Espeskog said in an interview in Hong Kong. "Clients viewed it as an opportunity to buy equities and in APAC we had a similar picture, we had clients put in sizable amounts of money."

The strategy appears to have been well-timed. The MSCI All-Country World Index sank 5.8 per cent in the week ended Feb 9 but bounced back 4.3 per cent the following week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BlackRock's flagship iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, with a market capitalisation of US$153 billion, saw inflows of about US$2.78 billion since the start of February, including US$634.5 million in the week ended Feb 9.

BlackRock has noticed growing use of their ETFs by insurers in Asia, with the group now accounting for about 20 per cent of the firm's US$100 billion of assets under management in the region, Mr Espeskog said.

As for fixed-income funds, the immediate picture for ETF demand remains murky as investors continue to digest the prospect of a more hawkish Federal Reserve.

"We need to see the dust settle a little bit more before we can draw any clear conclusions," Mr Espeskog said.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

OCBC introduces voice-powered mobile banking for Apple users

Banks in China's Hebei province hike home mortgage rates

RBS bank posts first annual net profit in 10 years

Japan's equity faithful want foreigners to spur market rally

Swiss Re highlights rising prices as disasters wipe out profit

Anbang to be taken over by China regulators for one year

Editor's Choice

323848097_0-11.jpg
Feb 23, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart first major foreign bank to consolidate all Singapore operations

BT_20180223_MRCREATIVE_3321626.jpg
Feb 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Creative brings '3D' sound to headphones after US$100m R&D

dw-rigs-mnoe-180222.jpg
Feb 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore M&OE remains relevant despite headwinds

Most Read

1 StanChart first major foreign bank to consolidate all Singapore operations
2 Creative brings '3D' sound to headphones after US$100m R&D
3 Singapore Budget 2018: Buyer's stamp duty hike better than wealth taxes
4 Hyflux 2018 retail perps 'unlikely' to be called in April, says analyst
5 SembMarine sinks into the red in Q4 on lower business volumes
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SG_230218_85.jpg
Feb 23, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Real Estate

Singapore Budget 2018: Buyer's stamp duty hike may translate to higher prices for new projects: Redas

BP_SG_230218_85.jpg
Feb 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_consumer_230218_80.jpg
Feb 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore consumer prices stay flat in January

Feb 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering to unify brands, eyes health and medical tech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening