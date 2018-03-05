Euro edges up in choppy trade after Italian exit polls

The euro dipped then bounced in Asia early on Monday after an exit poll from the Italian election showed the result was likely to be a hung parliament but that the eurosceptic 5-Star Movement had not won enough seats to form government on its own.

[SYDNEY] The euro dipped then bounced in Asia early on Monday after an exit poll from the Italian election showed the result was likely to be a hung parliament but that the eurosceptic 5-Star Movement had not won enough seats to form government on its own.

The outcome was something of a relief and the single currency was trading up 0.27 per cent at US$1.2350 against a broadly soft dollar, following a brief dip to US$0.2331.

A centre-right coalition is set to win most seats in parliament ahead of 5-Star, with the centre-left third, according to the exit polls.

The centre-right, made up of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (Go Italy!), and the far-right League and Brothers of Italy, are seen falling some way short of an absolute majority needed to govern, pollsters said.

REUTERS