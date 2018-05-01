You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Eurozone lending growth brakes in March: ECB

Mon, Apr 30, 2018 - 5:01 PM

file6v64gnvgnn412kueiacu.jpg
Growth in lending to the eurozone economy slipped slightly in March, but households' and firms' borrowing kept gaining momentum, European Central Bank data showed Monday.

[FRANKFURT] Growth in lending to the eurozone economy slipped slightly in March, but households' and firms' borrowing kept gaining momentum, European Central Bank data showed Monday.

The pace of private-sector loan growth in the 19-nation single currency zone fell to 3.0 per cent year-on-year last month, adjusting for some purely financial transactions, down from 3.1 per cent in February and 3.3 per cent in January.

Both households and non-financial firms' uptake of credit both picked up slightly in March, with all of the slowdown coming from non-bank financial firms like insurance companies and pension funds.

Credit growth is a vital indicator for the ECB as it hesitates by the exit door from its massive support to the eurozone.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Governors want to be certain the economy is healthy before ending their mass bond-buying programme of 30 billion euros (S$48.14 billion) per month- the first step to eventually raising interest rates from their historic lows.

Both policy levers are designed to pump cash through the financial system and into the pockets of firms and households, where it can be used for spending and investment to power growth and, indirectly, inflation.

But after almost 2.4 trillion euros of asset purchases the ECB remains far from its target of price growth just below 2.0 per cent, with March's reading coming in at just 1.3 per cent.

Looming threats to the eurozone like a possible transatlantic trade war and weakening indicators of business, investor and consumer confidence could prompt a "moderation" in growth following an unexpectedly strong year, ECB President Mario Draghi said last week.

But he added that policymakers have "unchanged confidence" the central bank will eventually hit its price growth target - although forecasts call for just 1.7 percent inflation by 2020.

AFP

Banking & Finance

Please, sir, I want some more dividends

Dymon Asia Private Equity Fund II closes launch with US$450m in the bag

Singapore bank lending quickens in March, growing 5.4% y-o-y

AMP chairwoman, legal counsel quit over scandal

Australia's four major banks at risk if house prices slump: Fitch

Indonesia vows to restore calm to currency market after selloff

Editor's Choice

BT_20180501_JAUNION1_3419280.jpg
May 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore union membership bucks sliding global trend

BP_DBS_010518_2.jpg
May 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shares shoot past S$30 on 21% surge in Q1 earnings

BT_20180501_YMROBOTS1_3419211.jpg
May 1, 2018
Technology

Rise of the machines needs to be matched with rise in skills

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: DBS, IndoAgri, Innopac, Manulife US Reit, Raffles Medical Group
2 Crowdfunding firm sold S$6.9m sham invoices
3 DBS Q1 net profit jumps 26% to S$1.52b
4 Malaysia vote result complicated by jump in candidates for seats
5 Deutsche Bank unveils yet another turnaround plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180501_JAUNION1_3419280.jpg
May 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore union membership bucks sliding global trend

BT_20180501_YMROBOTS1_3419211.jpg
May 1, 2018
Technology

Rise of the machines needs to be matched with rise in skills

BT_20180501_STMAY1T6FK_3419203.jpg
May 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Good prospects for economy in 2018: PM Lee

BT_20180501_ABDYSON1_3418951.jpg
May 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Man and machine are bosom buddies at Dyson's Tuas facility

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening