You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Everything's a sell in China After US$828b equity rout

Fri, Feb 09, 2018 - 10:51 AM

[HONG KONG] Investors got a stark reminder of how fast their bets can turn in China, where the most bullish trades are falling apart.

The country's currency was their latest favourite to succumb to a rout that has roiled financial markets around the world this week, losing as much as 1.2 per cent on Thursday for the biggest decline since the aftermath of its 2015 shock devaluation. That follows a selloff in large caps and banks that has wiped out about US$828 billion from the value of Chinese equities.

Traders are running out of places to hide in a nation where market declines have a habit of snowballing. Government bonds are offering little in the way of comfort, and even commodities are feeling the squeeze. Making matters worse is the prospect of seasonally tighter liquidity ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday, according Oanda Corp's Stephen Innes.

"People are aggressively taking profit," said Mr Innes, Asia-Pacific head of trading at Oanda in Singapore.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"They just want to unwind risk and take cash. The slide of Chinese equities in the past few days has definitely had an impact on the currency."

China's markets started the year strongly, with the onshore yuan gaining more than any other currency in Asia and the Shanghai Composite Index rising almost every session in January. Signs of overheating quickly popped up everywhere, as gauges tracking the country's energy stocks, financial firms and consumer staples all reached overbought levels last month. They've been among the hardest hit in the past four days.

Investors are continuing to flee risk around the world despite calls to buy the dip. The selloff is testing the resolve of China's "national team", as state-backed funds are called, to step in to keep markets stable. But signs of buying have been few and far between, with the Shanghai index set to suffer its first so-called correction in 743 days, the longest such streak in history. It dropped as much as 4.3 per cent on Friday.

Worse-than-expected trade surplus data finally broke the resilience of the yuan, which appeared to take on the surprising role of a haven asset this week. It was the world's worst-performing major currency on Thursday. The onshore yuan slipped another 0.1 per cent to 6.3270 per US dollar on Friday.

"It's a combination of factors including stronger dollar, the nervousness in the equity market and the heavy positioning accumulated earlier that's caused the decline," said Sim Moh Siong, a currency strategist at Bank of Singapore Ltd.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Ex-Credit Suisse banker found guilty as fraud tops 143m Swiss francs

China's HNA reverses buying binge with US$4b selling spree

Jim Rogers says next bear market will be worst in his life

New business insurance premiums hit all time high of S$4.09b in 2017: LIA

New raids on Japan crypto exchanges after Coincheck hack

DBS gifts staff limited edition jewellery to mark golden jubilee

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_090218_2.jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shares soar on S$1.20 dividend pledge and record earnings

Desmond Lee (Second Minister for National Development).jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Real Estate

Plans afoot to help firms raise skills and embrace innovation

BT_20180209_GCCAPITAL9_3302922.jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

B Capital raises US$360m to invest in tech-enabled small businesses

Most Read

1 Get ready for most cryptocurrencies to hit zero, Goldman says
2 DBS will pay annual dividend of S$1.20 per share from FY18
3 Bitcoin may evolve into what everyone fears, mathematicians say
4 Brokers' take: Singtel results in line with expectations; RHB upgrades stock to 'buy'
5 Stocks to watch: DBS, Singtel, Singhaiyi, Perennial, First Sponsor, RE&S, Neo Group, mm2 Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BOE 19321435 .jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asian markets shaken again by Bank of England's hawkish tone

3_DBS 50th_Sparks collection.jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Yorkshine Holdings says former CEO withheld records, books; police report filed

Feb 9, 2018
Transport

Singapore Airshow 2018 sees 10% increase in trade visitors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening