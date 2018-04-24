You are here

Ex-AIA CFO Alistair Chamberlain joins HSBC Insurance as global head of product and actuarial

Tue, Apr 24, 2018 - 12:36 PM
HSBC Insurance announced it has appointed AIA's former chief financial officer Alistair Chamberlain as global head of product and actuarial, which was effective Apr 16, 2018.

He will lead the global chief actuary teams, and lead the development and management of all product solutions manufactured by HSBC, as well as oversee partner-sourced insurance products and services for the group.

"The appointment of Mr Chamberlain is a clear demonstration of HSBC's commitment to further grow and deepen its insurance business in this region and globally," the bank said in a media statement.

HSBC added that Mr Chamberlain has "over 20 years of global insurance experience", with deep knowledge of Asia.

In addition to being AIA's former CFO, Mr Chamberlain was also AIA's regional business development director and group head of product strategy, and before that was regional head of products and marketing at fellow insurance company Aviva.

Based in Singapore, he is the chair of the Life Insurance Association Tax Committee in Singapore, serves on the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants' Insurance Committee and is a fellow of the Actuarial Societies in the UK, Singapore and Hong Kong.

"Alistair joins us at a pivotal time for HSBC Insurance, as we accelerate our growth agenda globally, and invest in catalytic talent. He brings impeccable credentials to our leadership table, and we're really excited to have him onboard," said Bryce Johns, HSBC's group head of insurance.

Banking & Finance

