EZ-Link payments to be accepted on NETS terminals at hawker centres

NETS and EZ-Link on Wednesday said from April this year, payments out of funds in the EZ-Link purse will be accepted on all NETS terminals at hawker centres.

There are some 1,000 stalls from more than 30 hawker centres that accept NETS payments, including those at Tanjong Pagar and Zion Road.

Both companies said that this will cater to senior citizens and students who do not have access to bank accounts. They can use their concession cards - which are used to pay for bus and train trips in Singapore - for payments at NETS terminals in hawker centres.

NETS and EZ-Link said that they plan to partner up for other forms of cashless payments in time.