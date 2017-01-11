You are here

Falcon Bank's ex-Singapore branch manager convicted of 6 charges linked to 1MDB case

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 15:43
SWISS national Jens Sturzenegger has been convicted of 6 charges linked to the movement of funds from scandal-riddled 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
SWISS national Jens Sturzenegger has been convicted of 6 charges linked to the movement of funds from scandal-riddled 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Another 10 charges will be taken into account during sentencing.

Last Thursday (Jan 5), Sturzenegger was accused of among other things, conniving or failing to disclose suspicious transactions totalling some US$1.3 billion. He was also accused of giving false information between July 2015 and October last year that were intended to cause enforcement officers (public servants) to omit to probe Low Taek Jho's involvement in several bank accounts managed by Falcon Bank.

