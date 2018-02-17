You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Fed seeks to ban, fine ex-Barclays trader in FX manipulation

Sat, Feb 17, 2018 - 10:09 AM

Federal Reserve.jpg
Former Barclays trader Peter Little, who was accused of using electronic chat rooms to coordinate with bank traders allegedly trying to manipulate foreign-exchange rates, is being fined US$487,500 by the Federal Reserve and facing a permanent ban from US banking.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Former Barclays trader Peter Little, who was accused of using electronic chat rooms to coordinate with bank traders allegedly trying to manipulate foreign-exchange rates, is being fined US$487,500 by the Federal Reserve and facing a permanent ban from US banking.

Mr Little, when he led the Barclays FX spot desk in New York, engaged in unsafe and unsound practices and failed to properly supervise subordinate traders, the Fed said in a statement Friday.

The sanctions against Little follow Fed banking bans imposed on former Barclays traders Christopher Ashton and Michael Weston. Little was terminated by the bank in 2013, the Fed said.

Traders from Barclays were associated with "the Cartel" - the name given to a now-notorious chat room used by senior traders at banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co and UBS to share information and agree on ways to try to move currency benchmarks including the so-called 4pm fix.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Little's information was frequently exchanged with traders active in the Cartel, according to the Fed's enforcement action.

"Little coordinated with other dealers and attempted to manipulate benchmark fixes in order to profit, which would impact both his bonus compensation and the security of his position as head of desk," according to the Fed, which specifically accused him of coordinating with competitors or attempting to influence benchmark fixes at least 13 times.

The Fed fined six banks for currency rigging and said the lenders had to cooperate in the investigation against employees.

"Mr Little will fight and prevail against the Federal Reserve's baseless allegations," Michael Watsula, a lawyer representing Mr Little, said in an emailed statement.

"The Federal Reserve denied Mr Little any meaningful opportunity to explain the fundamental error of its theories before it sullied his good name with these charges."

Mr Little can request a hearing within 20 days to challenge the sanctions.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_160218_7.jpg
Feb 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, MAS intensify lobbying against Reit ETF withholding tax

BT_20180216_FACAI_3313027.jpg
Feb 16, 2018
Consumer

Most expensive CNY yet, but milder price hikes offer some cushion

BT_20180216_BROOKVALE_3313048.jpg
Feb 16, 2018
Real Estate

Hoi Hup Sunway snaps up Brookvale Park for S$530m

Most Read

1 StarHub posts 74% fall in Q4 net profit, as expenses jump on one-off provisions
2 SGX, MAS intensify lobbying against Reit ETF withholding tax
3 Low Keng Huat inks en bloc deal for Cairnhill Mansions
4 Hot stock: ThaiBev down 7% on weak Q1 results; most analysts put stock on 'hold' or 'under review'
5 StarHub Q4 profit falls 74% on hefty one-off expenses
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGdollar_160218_2.jpg
Feb 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singdollar bond issue down to a trickle amid interest rate volatility

BP_Singapore Exchange_160218_7.jpg
Feb 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, MAS intensify lobbying against Reit ETF withholding tax

BT_20180216_FACAI_3313027.jpg
Feb 16, 2018
Consumer

Most expensive CNY yet, but milder price hikes offer some cushion

BP_SGtrade_160218_1.jpg
Feb 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Jan exports up 13% despite electronics slide

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening