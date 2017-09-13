Finland welcomes banking giant Nordea but move holds risks

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Helsinki
BANKING giant Nordea's decision to move its headquarters to Helsinki is being heralded in Finland as the ultimate endorsement that a long-lasting economic downturn is finally coming to an end.
The Nordics' biggest bank is set to become the largest company run out of
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal