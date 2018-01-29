You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

First official Belt and Road bond issued on Shanghai exchange

Mon, Jan 29, 2018 - 11:06 AM

[HONG KONG] The first official Belt and Road bond in China's domestic market has introduced a new financing instrument for the massive infrastructure initiative but offered few advantages for the issuer.

Hongshi Holding Group, a privately owned cement maker, printed the 300 million yuan (S$62.11 million) three-year corporate bond on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) on Jan 19. Proceeds are earmarked for the purchase of equipment for a 300 million yuan cement plant in Laos with an expected daily capacity of 5,000 tons.

The new Belt and Road bond category has the blessing of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the regulator of the exchange-traded bond market, and the Shanghai bourse was quick to tout the achievement as a sign of its support for President Xi Jinping's signature economic initiative.

Market participants, however, were less impressed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It is just a new label under the CSRC," said a source close to Hongshi's deal. "It does not seem to bring pricing benefit for issuers and it doesn't guarantee that the proceeds can be used offshore."

Hongshi, rated AAA by China Chengxin, priced the three-year notes at par to yield 6.34 per cent. The offering was 2.67 times covered, according to a press release from the SSE.

After multiple self-labelled BRI and Silk Road bonds from Chinese banks and corporate issuers, both offshore and onshore, in the past few years, the official label suggests that China's regulators are seeking more control over the use of the term.

The National Development and Reform Commission, the country's main economic planner, said last year it would provide better guidelines to curb risks associated with the infrastructure programme.

Hongshi's Laos project is listed as a key Belt and Road initiative by the NDRC in Zhejiang Province, where Hongshi is based, according to the bond prospectus.

Political Game

Market participants said the new BRI bond category seemed like an attempt to show the CSRC's support for the government initiative, but that the format was unlikely to become mainstream because of restrictions on cross-border capital flows.

"We don't feel BRI bonds will go big as offshore use of the proceeds remains an issue," said another Shenzhen-based syndicate banker.

However, bankers said the BRI label would speed up approvals from CSRC.

SSE highlighted Hongshi's issue in the press release as another example of the bourse's active promotion of the role of capital markets in funding projects related to China's massive Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

In March last year, Russian aluminium producer UC Rusal privately placed one billion yuan of three-year non-call two notes on the SSE. It was the first bond offering at the exchange from one of the countries touched by the Belt and Road initiative, SSE said.

Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the other domestic bourse under the CSRC's supervision, is also set to embrace its first BRI bonds. Last month, Asia's biggest warehouse operator, Global Logistic Properties (GLP), announced that it had obtained approval from the CSRC to issue up to Rmb12bn of Belt and Road corporate bonds in Shenzhen.

Proceeds would be used to repay debt linked to GLP's recent acquisition of logistics assets in Europe, it said.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors, the main regulator of corporate bonds in the far larger interbank bond market, has yet to create a similar category.

However, NAFMII earlier announced Panda bond offerings from issuers including China Merchants Group and GLP as supportive of Belt and Road projects.

"Hongshi is already a frequent issuer in the interbank bond market, but we did not put the Belt and Road label on its previous deals," said a source familiar with Hongshi's offerings in the interbank bond market. "We were told not to overuse the term 'Belt and Road'." Guotai Junan Securities was sole lead underwriter on Hongshi's offering.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Yuan edges up on strong midpoint fixing, set for best month since 1994

Japan stock bible gets hot, suggesting Nomura set to prosper

Green-focused network of financial regulators picks first chairman

Brexit malaise of London bankers at odds with optimism in Davos

Japan's Rakuten says may buy Asahi Fire & Marine Insurance

Japanese don't need digital currency as they love cash, says BOJ

Editor's Choice

BT_20180129_PUNCTAD_3284116.jpg
Jan 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, HK biggest Asia recipients of FDI after China in 2017: UNCTAD

BP_NOBLE_080118_55.jpg
Jan 29, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Iceberg urges Noble's creditors to reject debt-for-equity swap

BT_20180129_GCUBS29_3284248.jpg
Jan 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

UBS Asia Pac pulls in bumper assets growth to 373b Swiss francs in 2017

Most Read

1 Kushner firm sued by tenants ordered to reveal who partners are
2 Soros to Google and Facebook: 'Your days are numbered'
3 Rail Mall owners seeking buyers
4 Iceberg urges Noble's creditors to reject debt-for-equity swap
5 Singapore must appoint 130 new female directors each year to reach 2020 board diversity goal: Grace Fu
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_NOBLE_080118_55.jpg
Jan 29, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Iceberg urges Noble's creditors to reject debt-for-equity swap

Jan 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit confirms it is in exclusive talks to merge with Viva Industrial Trust

condo 19473194 .jpg
Jan 29, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo prices 0.6% higher in December than November: NUS index

Jan 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA launches digital innovation blueprint, partners key agencies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening