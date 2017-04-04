You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Five-nation tax evasion investigation takes Credit Suisse by surprise

Probe could jeopardise CEO Thiam's efforts to focus bank on wealth management
Monday, April 3, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170403_CPCREDIT3_2820577.jpg
The fresh investigations come as Credit Suisse begins implementing a new global standard for the automated exchange of information for its European locations.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Zurich

CREDIT Suisse Group AG and its home country of Switzerland were surprised by a tax evasion and money laundering investigation that spans five countries from Australia to the United Kingdom and potentially involves thousands of account holders.

Two people were arrested by

Powered by GET.comGetCom
sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
3 Softening of medical tourism nudges health groups overseas
4 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
5 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening