You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
MALAYSIA POST-ELECTION

Foreigners who loved Malaysia stocks are now an outflow risk

Sat, May 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

FOREIGNERS who helped Malaysia become one of Asia's most popular stock markets may start pulling their money out now that Mahathir Mohamad is officially the nation's Prime Minister.

Rising oil prices and earnings estimates have added to the allure of the nation's equities this year. Foreign funds have bought a net US$635 million of Malaysian stocks in 2018, with China and India the only other Asian emerging markets to see inflows. Uncertainty around the new government means that money could flow out as quickly as it flowed in, analysts said.

Foreigners are now "a potential source of downside risk for Malaysia," Credit Suisse Group AG strategists Sakthi Siva and Kin Nang Chik wrote in a note on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The country's stocks are "expensive" after receiving the most inflows in 2018 as a percentage of market capitalisation in the Asia-Pacific, they wrote.

Tushar Mohata, an analyst at Nomura Malaysia Sdn, forecasts that volatility will increase amid heightened political risk and the possibility that foreign inflows will reverse. He made his model portfolio more defensive and put his target of 1,920 for the KLCI Index under review after Dr Mahathir's historic election win.

Overseas investors had already started pulling money from Malaysian stocks in the runup to the election, selling a net US$303 million of the equities this month through May 8. That followed inflows of US$387 million in April.

The popularity of Malaysia's ringgit sovereign bonds with foreigners may also exacerbate declines when the country's onshore markets reopen on Monday.

Overseas investors owned around 29 per cent of the notes at the end of 2017, second only to Indonesia among six markets surveyed by the Asian Development Bank.

Increased fiscal risks and "high foreign positioning" are likely to weigh on Malaysian debt, said Vivek Rajpal, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc in Singapore. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

May 12, 2018
Real Estate

Prime districts enter the collective sales fray in 2018

BT_20180512_HHBRUNCH12FINAL_3433491-1.jpg
May 12, 2018
Brunch

Keeping things shipshape

May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost back in the black in Q4 on absence of impairment fees

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir
5 China's President Xi Jinping may also travel to Singapore when Trump meets Kim: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180512_CSP12_3433917.jpg
May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

New compulsory training and proficiency test for corporate service providers starts on Nov 15

BT_20180512_ANWAR2_3433995.jpg
May 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says King willing to grant full pardon for Anwar

BT_20180512_JAHENG12_3433855.jpg
May 12, 2018
Government & Economy

See tech disruption as enabling, rather than taking away jobs: Heng

BT_20180512_KYSPH124L7E_3433892.jpg
May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SPH appoints chief tech officer, chief product officer to drive digital media push

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening