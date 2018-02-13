You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Fresh guidelines ahead on consumer rights with e-payments

Tue, Feb 13, 2018 - 12:00 PM
jamielee@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

nz_paynow_130218.jpg
Consumers and small businesses wary of e-payments due to fears of unauthorised transactions through their bank accounts can soon be assured of no liability as long as they keep the account details secure, new guidelines proposed on Tuesday showed.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

CONSUMERS and small businesses wary of e-payments due to fears of unauthorised transactions through their bank accounts can soon be assured of no liability as long as they keep the account details secure, new guidelines proposed on Tuesday showed.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) outlined the liabilities held by these customers in the event of unauthorised mobile transactions, and set out the banks' responsibilities in notifying customers of e-payment transactions so that account holders can keep track of digital fund flows.

The guidelines will apply to both individuals and small business owners, defined as "micro-enterprises" that either hire fewer than 10 staff, or make less than S$1 million in annual turnover.

The guidelines come after Singapore launched PayNow, a free service offered by seven retail banks that enables mobile fund transfers through the recipient's mobile phone number or NRIC number. Since the scheme was launched in July, more than a million users have registered with PayNow.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Account holders who were careful in protecting their accounts would not be liable for any unauthorised transactions, MAS said. This would typically mean such customers used strong passwords and tucked them away, as well as installed the security patches regularly released by tech-product makers.

Consumers or small businesses found to be careless but not reckless in contributing to unauthorised transactions that are being disputed, will be liable for up to S$100. Such account users may have misplaced a mobile phone or have accidentally given away passwords.

But if banks can prove that reckless behaviour by customers led to the unauthorised transactions, consumers would then be liable for the actual loss.

When a "fat finger" transaction has occurred - that is, when a payment is made to a wrong person by accident - customers can work with the sending and receiving banks to have the funds returned in about a week's time.

MAS said banks should offer transaction notifications so that account holders can monitor their accounts. At the minimum, the banks should send account holders an SMS or e-mail of the consolidated list of all the e-payments in and out of bank accounts, at least once a day. The information should identify the recipient, as well as each transaction's amount, date, and time.

The proposed guidelines are not mandatory, but MAS has the power to make these guidelines enforceable under law.

The guidelines will also not apply to scams such as phishing. Such cases are referred to the police, with the fraudsters prosecuted under law.

In a media statement, MAS deputy managing director Jacqueline Loh said: "MAS hopes that these guidelines will help to make e-payments simpler and more secure, and give individuals and micro-enterprises more confidence to adopt and integrate e-payments into their daily activities."

MAS is seeking public feedback on the guidelines until March 16. It plans to publish the guidelines in the first half of this year.

Banking & Finance

BOJ Kuroda says cryptocurrency won't threaten yen, largely speculative

India fintech seeking to raise at least US$87m to grow tech capabilities

China Jan new loans surge to record 2.9t yuan, blow past forecasts

China small caps' vanishing profit growth adds to bear case

DBS, NTU partner to train next generation of Singapore wealth managers

Great Eastern's Q4 profit more than doubles to S$424m; eyes growth in Indonesia, Thailand

Editor's Choice

BT_20180213_YOCNY13HUA_3307192.jpg
Feb 13, 2018
Consumer

This Chinese New Year, delivery startups keep tradition alive

file6yu7myl3systznoek5a.jpg
Feb 13, 2018
Government & Economy

More growth expected in tourism this year after a bumper 2017

JK_skyline3.jpg
Feb 13, 2018
Real Estate

URA trying to harmonise rules for property developers: analysts

Most Read

1 Hot stock: SGX down 7% on Nifty futures exit; brokers maintain ratings
2 SGX moves quickly to quell client worries over its Nifty futures
3 Sasseur Reit plans up to S$600 million IPO in March
4 CapitaLand buys Pearl Bank Apartments for S$728m; Q4 profit falls 38%
5 Keppel says not yet served court papers from EIG funds' racketeering lawsuit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SKP_3856.jpg
Feb 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand buys Pearl Bank Apartments for S$728m; Q4 profit falls 38%

file6ux6g8b64wx32gm195p.jpg
Feb 13, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices rise 1% in January, 6.3% y-o-y: SRX Property

Feb 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Female board representation in SGX-listed firms rises to 10.8% in 2017: study

Feb 13, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS, NTU partner to train next generation of Singapore wealth managers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening