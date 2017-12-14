GE global revamp hits Singapore jobs

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
BELEAGUERED industrial giant General Electric's (GE) corporate restructuring has arrived on Singapore's shores with lay-offs underway here.
Based on numbers provided to some staff, the conglomerate is expected to slash its Singapore headcount by several hundred, including
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo